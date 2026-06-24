Prof. Kartik Sunagar is an evolutionary biologist and Associate Professor at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. He heads the Evolutionary Venomics Lab, where his group investigates venom evolution, ecology, and function across a diversity of venomous animals. His research combines evolutionary biology, venomics, and translational biotechnology to develop next-generation snakebite therapeutics, including monoclonal antibodies, small-molecule inhibitors, venom diagnostics, and improved antivenom strategies.