Kartik Sunagar wears a white collard shirt and a dark suit jacket in a headshot.

Kartik Sunagar, PhD

Prof. Kartik Sunagar is an evolutionary biologist and Associate Professor at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. He heads the Evolutionary Venomics Lab, where his group investigates venom evolution, ecology, and function across a diversity of venomous animals. His research combines evolutionary biology, venomics, and translational biotechnology to develop next-generation snakebite therapeutics, including monoclonal antibodies, small-molecule inhibitors, venom diagnostics, and improved antivenom strategies.

Articles by Kartik Sunagar, PhD

Sochurek’s saw-scaled viper sits coiled on the ground.

Chasing Ghosts in the Dark: Serendipity and Survival in Venom Research

July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

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