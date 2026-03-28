Dr. Katerina Oikonomopoulou’s research expertise lies in the fields of cell functional/mechanistic, receptor signalling, enzyme function, biomarker discovery and therapeutic investigations in inflammation/innate immunity and cancer. She is leading one of the PsA CARE Hub’s research objectives towards the psoriatic arthritis functional/mechanistic studies and patient-tailored therapeutics, with a particular focus on the role of innate immune cells and inflammatory molecular components in the management of psoriatic disease.