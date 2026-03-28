Katerina Oikonomopoulou wears a pink sweater, a black turtleneck, and glasses in a headshot image.

Katerina Oikonomopoulou, PhD

Dr. Katerina Oikonomopoulou’s research expertise lies in the fields of cell functional/mechanistic, receptor signalling, enzyme function, biomarker discovery and therapeutic investigations in inflammation/innate immunity and cancer. She is leading one of the PsA CARE Hub’s research objectives towards the psoriatic arthritis functional/mechanistic studies and patient-tailored therapeutics, with a particular focus on the role of innate immune cells and inflammatory molecular components in the management of psoriatic disease.

Articles by Katerina Oikonomopoulou, PhD

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Research Hubs Provide a Structured Path to Scientific Independence

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July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

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The Upstream Bottleneck in NGS Workflows

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Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

Unchained Labs
Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

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Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

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OrganaBio Expands Rapid PBMC Processing to San Diego at Excellos Labs

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Bio-Rad Launches Vericheck ddPCR Kits Compatible with QX700 Platform for Biopharma Quality Control and Cell and Gene Therapy Workflows

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Eppendorf Focuses Outreach Programmes to Advance STEM Education in Europe

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Lonza Expands Strategic Collaboration with Leading US Biopharmaceutical Company