Katherine Roe, Ph.D., is Chief Scientist in PETA’s Laboratory Investigations Department. Trained in psychology and cognitive science, she earned her doctorate at the University of California–San Diego and held research positions at Johns Hopkins University and the National Institute of Mental Health. Her career spans behavioral and neuroimaging research in language, memory, and neurodevelopmental conditions. At PETA, she advances rigorous, human‑relevant scientific methods across academia, government, and nonprofit research settings.