Katherine Roe wears a dark green top against a white background in a headshot.

Katherine Roe, PhD

Katherine Roe, Ph.D., is Chief Scientist in PETA’s Laboratory Investigations Department. Trained in psychology and cognitive science, she earned her doctorate at the University of California–San Diego and held research positions at Johns Hopkins University and the National Institute of Mental Health. Her career spans behavioral and neuroimaging research in language, memory, and neurodevelopmental conditions. At PETA, she advances rigorous, human‑relevant scientific methods across academia, government, and nonprofit research settings.

Articles by Katherine Roe, PhD

A scientist holds a white mouse on a reflective table while wearing a cream colored glove.

Animal Research Scrutiny Is an Oversight Problem, Not a Messaging One

July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Characterizing Gene Therapy Vectors With Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Characterizing Gene Therapy Vectors With Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Beckman Coulter
Understanding How the Tumor Microenvironment Reshapes Anti-Tumor Immunity

Understanding How the Tumor Microenvironment Reshapes Anti-Tumor Immunity

bioxcell
Crack the Protein Formulation Code with Aunty

Crack the Protein Formulation Code with Aunty

Unchained Labs
Accelerating AI-Guided Antibody Discovery in Under Five Weeks

Accelerating AI-Guided Antibody Discovery in Under Five Weeks

Twist Bio&nbsp;

Products

Product News

OrganaBio Logo

OrganaBio Expands Rapid PBMC Processing to San Diego at Excellos Labs

Bio-Rad Logo

Bio-Rad Launches Vericheck ddPCR Kits Compatible with QX700 Platform for Biopharma Quality Control and Cell and Gene Therapy Workflows

Eppendorf Logo

Eppendorf Focuses Outreach Programmes to Advance STEM Education in Europe

Lonza logo

Lonza Expands Strategic Collaboration with Leading US Biopharmaceutical Company