Kelly Lambert smiles in a headshot photo taken outside.

Kelly Lambert, PhD

Dr. Lambert received her undergraduate degree from Samford University in Birmingham AL (majoring in psychology and biology) in 1984 and her M.S. and Ph.D. in the field of Biopsychology from the University of Georgia in 1988. After spending 28 years at Randolph-Macon College in Ashland VA where she served as the Macon and Joan Brock Professor and Chair of the Psychology Department, Co-Director of Undergraduate Research, and Director of the Behavioral Neuroscience Major, she recently joined the faculty at the University of Richmond as Professor of Behavioral Neuroscience. She enjoys teaching courses such as Behavioral Neuroscience, Clinical Neuroscience, Comparative Animal Behavior, Neuroplasticity and Psychobiology of Stress. Dr. Lambert has won several teaching awards including the 2008 Virginia Professor of the Year.

Articles by Kelly Lambert, PhD

Jimothy, the raccoon with a short spine, scampers across the grass in Seattle.

Jimothy the Beloved Raccoon: How Does Neuroscience Explain His Story?

July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

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Optimizing NGS Library Preparation for Reliable Sequencing Data

Optimizing NGS Library Preparation for Reliable Sequencing Data

Covaris
Mapping Clonal Mosaicism in Aging Tissues

Mapping Clonal Mosaicism in Aging Tissues

Mission bio
Advancing Skin Research With Scalable 3D Human Skin Organoids

Advancing Skin Research With Scalable 3D Human Skin Organoids

Lonza
Characterizing Gene Therapy Vectors With Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Characterizing Gene Therapy Vectors With Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Beckman Coulter

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A photo of a scientist placing the Resipher device on a 96-well plate.

Resipher: Continuous Live-Cell Mitochondrial Respiration Monitoring in 96-Well Plates

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DNA Script expands access to on-demand DNA synthesis in India through distributor agreement with Imperial Life Sciences

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Leica Biosystems to Acquire StatLab

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DeNovix Releases CellGlow, the Instant Cell Viability Assay