Dr. Lambert received her undergraduate degree from Samford University in Birmingham AL (majoring in psychology and biology) in 1984 and her M.S. and Ph.D. in the field of Biopsychology from the University of Georgia in 1988. After spending 28 years at Randolph-Macon College in Ashland VA where she served as the Macon and Joan Brock Professor and Chair of the Psychology Department, Co-Director of Undergraduate Research, and Director of the Behavioral Neuroscience Major, she recently joined the faculty at the University of Richmond as Professor of Behavioral Neuroscience. She enjoys teaching courses such as Behavioral Neuroscience, Clinical Neuroscience, Comparative Animal Behavior, Neuroplasticity and Psychobiology of Stress. Dr. Lambert has won several teaching awards including the 2008 Virginia Professor of the Year.