Kenny Evans, Ph.D., is a fellow in science, technology and innovation policy at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, assistant director for innovation policy at Rice Innovation, and lecturer at the Wiess School of Natural Sciences. His research focuses on the governance of the global research enterprise, the politics of scientific expertise, and the contemporary history of U.S. science policy. He leads the Baker Institute Research Security Program and is a member of the Forum for Responsible Internationalization and Research Security (RISEC) at KTH Royal Institute of Technology.

Evans is also the co-founder and program manager of the White House Scientists Archive, a digital heritage collection housed in Rice University’s Woodson Research Center, which preserves archival materials and oral histories documenting the history of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP). He also serves as a mentor for the Fondren Fellows program at Rice University’s Fondren Library, the Rice Science Policy Network, the National Mentoring Community of the American Physical Society, and the Jesse Jones Leadership Center Summer in DC Policy Research Internship Program.

He holds a Ph.D. in applied physics from Rice University and a B.S. in physics and B.A. in mathematics from the University of Virginia.