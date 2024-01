Kris Murray is an associate professor in Environment and Health at the MRC Unit The Gambia @ LSTHM and the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College London. He works on infection and global change, mostly. Murray receives funding from the Medical Research Council UK, The Wellcome Trust, and the UK Global Challenges Research Fund. He currently serves as a scientific advisor/board member to the Soulsby Foundation and the Regenerative Society Foundation.