Lex M. Bouter

Lex M. Bouter is Professor Emeritus of Methodology and Integrity at the Department of Epidemiology and Data Science of the Amsterdam University Medical Centers and the Department of Philosophy of the Sciences in the Faculty of Humanities of the Vrije Universiteit. He is involved in research and teaching on research integrity topics. In the past, he was Professor of Epidemiology and served his university as its rector for 7 years. He is the founding chair of the World Conferences on Research Integrity Foundation. 

Articles by Lex M. Bouter
Illustration of a box opening with money inside
Opinion: A Call for Open Funding Procedures
Serge P. J. M. Horbach, Lex M. Bouter, and Joeri K. Tijdink | Feb 1, 2023 | 5 min read
How funders can improve transparency to foster efficiency and diversity in research
