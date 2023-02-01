Lex M. Bouter is Professor Emeritus of Methodology and Integrity at the Department of Epidemiology and Data Science of the Amsterdam University Medical Centers and the Department of Philosophy of the Sciences in the Faculty of Humanities of the Vrije Universiteit. He is involved in research and teaching on research integrity topics. In the past, he was Professor of Epidemiology and served his university as its rector for 7 years. He is the founding chair of the World Conferences on Research Integrity Foundation.