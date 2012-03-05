ADVERTISEMENT
Mark Kessel

Mark Kessel is the Chairman of the FIND Board of Directors. He co-founded Symphony Capital LLC, a private equity firm investing in the clinical development programs of biopharmaceutical companies. Kessel was formerly the managing partner of Shearman & Sterling, with day-to-day operating responsibility, and is currently of-counsel to the firm. He is also a member of Fondation Santé and an Editorial Advisor to Nature Biotechnology. He also serves on strategic advisory committees of biotechnology companies. He has served as a director of the Global Alliance for TB Drug Development, the Biotechnology Industry Organization, Organovo Holdings, INC, Dynavax Technologies Corporation, OXiGENE, Inc., Antigenics, Inc., Heller Financial Inc., and Harrods (UK) Limited; as a Trustee of the Museum of the City of New York; and on the advisory committee of the Mount Sinai Rape Crisis Center.

Articles by Mark Kessel
Illustration of the Earth heating up
Opinion: Climate Change Is Dangerous to Your Health
Mark Kessel and Rick Elbaum | Apr 4, 2022 | 5 min read
In addition to causing more frequent natural disasters, global warming can have long-term health effects, which range from heat stress to mosquito-borne disease.
Illustration of man receiving a COVID test.
Opinion: What COVID-19 Has Taught Us About the Importance of Testing
Mark Kessel | Feb 1, 2022 | 5 min read
The pandemic has yielded many lessons. One is that adequate and well-distributed diagnostics are key to battling disease outbreaks.
Opinion: Diagnostics Needed
Mark Kessel | Jan 10, 2013 | 3 min read
Resource-limited countries are in desperate need of better diagnostic tests for life-threatening illnesses.
Opinion: A Big Pharma Biotech Fund
Mark Kessel | Mar 5, 2012 | 4 min read
Pharmaceutical companies should deploy cash to fund struggling biotech companies, which could generate much needed new drugs.
