Mark Kessel is the Chairman of the FIND Board of Directors. He co-founded Symphony Capital LLC, a private equity firm investing in the clinical development programs of biopharmaceutical companies. Kessel was formerly the managing partner of Shearman & Sterling, with day-to-day operating responsibility, and is currently of-counsel to the firm. He is also a member of Fondation Santé and an Editorial Advisor to Nature Biotechnology. He also serves on strategic advisory committees of biotechnology companies. He has served as a director of the Global Alliance for TB Drug Development, the Biotechnology Industry Organization, Organovo Holdings, INC, Dynavax Technologies Corporation, OXiGENE, Inc., Antigenics, Inc., Heller Financial Inc., and Harrods (UK) Limited; as a Trustee of the Museum of the City of New York; and on the advisory committee of the Mount Sinai Rape Crisis Center.