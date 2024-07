Nicholas Miliaras began his research career pulling apart earthworms at age three. This curiosity propelled him to pursue a Ph.D. at The Johns Hopkins University and postdoctoral research at NIH where he returned to worms, studying centrosome duplication in C. elegans. He has been a science writer for the past ten years, contributing to BioTechniques, Genetic Engineering, and Biotechnology News, and content for clients in the private and government sectors.