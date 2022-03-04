Pradip Chatterjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India, and covers news and feature articles on topics relating to health and medical sciences and the environment. He graduated in 2003 with English Hons from Dum Dum Motijheel College under the University of Calcutta. He earned an MA in English from Burdwan University in 2005. He has been working as a journalist for more than 14 years. Previously, he worked for The Statesman newspaper in India, and currently works for the Millennium Post. He covers stories related to socioeconomics, health and science, the environment, and other topics.