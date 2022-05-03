ADVERTISEMENT
Rachael Moeller Gorman

After earning a bachelor’s degree in biology and neuroscience from Williams College, Rachael spent two years studying the tiny C. elegans worm as a lab tech at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard University. She then returned to school to get a master’s degree in environmental studies from Brown University, and subsequently worked as an intern at Scientific AmericanDiscover magazine, and the Annals of Improbable Research, the originators of the yearly Ig Nobel prizes. She now freelances for both scientific and lay publications, and loves telling the stories behind the science. Find her at rachaelgorman.com or on Instagram @rachaelmoellergorman.

The Wonderfully Shrunken Cas13
Rachael Moeller Gorman | Nov 7, 2023 | 3 min read
Scientists removed unnecessary sections of the Cas13 enzyme, creating a mini-enzyme that works and fits with other CRISPR elements into a single gene therapy vector.
A Menagerie on a Leaf
Rachael Moeller Gorman | Nov 6, 2023 | 4 min read
A simple rainforest leaf swab revealed DNA from dozens of animal species, possibly improving biodiversity monitoring in the future.
How the Venus Flytrap Captures Its Prey
Rachael Moeller Gorman | Oct 16, 2023 | 4 min read
Scientists used CRISPR-Cas9 for the first time in a carnivorous plant to prove the role of two ion channels in closing the Venus flytrap’s trap.
A Machine Learning Tool Uncloaks the Hidden Sources of Cancer Cells
Rachael Moeller Gorman | Oct 5, 2023 | 4 min read
Researchers created a model that uses clinical testing data to locate the primary site of cancer cells with no known origin, likely improving survival.
Silencing Epigenetic Complexes Re-sensitizes Drug-Resistant Cancer Cells
Rachael Moeller Gorman | Sep 25, 2023 | 4 min read
Researchers studying lung cancer cell lines found that chromatin remodeling underlies one type of osimertinib resistance.
Bacterial Tractor Beams Bring Radiation to Tumors
Rachael Moeller Gorman | Apr 17, 2023 | 3 min read
Colonizing tumors with engineered bacteria may allow researchers to target sites currently inaccessible to radionuclide therapy.
How Cells in the Skin Team Up To Fight Pathogens
Rachael Moeller Gorman | Apr 12, 2023 | 4 min read
Immune cells and pain neurons form complex partnerships to protect our bodies from pathogens, new research reveals.
Long noncoding RNAs and Microproteins Can Spark Cancer—or Sometimes Squelch It
Rachael Moeller Gorman | Mar 1, 2023 | 10+ min read
Noncoding RNAs and microproteins, once considered genomic noise, are turning out to be critical to the progression of some types of cancer.
RSV Vaccines That Work?
Rachael Moeller Gorman | Feb 16, 2023 | 10+ min read
Multiple candidates are in Phase 3 clinical trials for older adults and pregnant women, with some getting close to approval in the United States.
Different Dietary Fibers Affect the Body in Unique Ways
Rachael Moeller Gorman | May 3, 2022 | 4 min read
Acting through the microbiome, the fiber arabinoxylan reduces cholesterol in many people, while another fiber, called long-chain inulin, increases inflammation, a study finds.
