Rashmi Shivni, Drug Discovery News

Rashmi is a freelance science writer pursuing an MSc in microbiology at Northern Illinois University. She investigates the biochemistries of photosynthesis and whether we can find signs of microbial photosynthetic life on other worlds. She has a background in science journalism and hopes to continue making science accessible for all as she communicates her own research. Her writing appears in PBS NewsHour, Audubon Magazine, Symmetry Magazine, and the Fermilab newsroom.