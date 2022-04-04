Rick Elbaum is a lawyer who practiced corporate law for 26 years at two firms, Milbank and Kramer Levin, and as in-house counsel at A+E Networks, a media company, where he built a global team of attorneys covering A+E’s international, corporate development, digital media, and technology practice areas. He has studied in Japan at Kumamoto University on a Japanese Ministry of Education Fellowship and worked in Korea as an advisor to the Korean Government’s Ministry of Economy & Finance. Rick has always been interested in environmental issues, which led him to pursue an LLM degree in environmental and energy law at New York University Law School, which he received in 2020. He is currently a Board member at Scenic Hudson, the largest environmental group in the Hudson River Valley, where he is the Vice-Chair of the Advocacy Committee, a member of the Board of Advisors of the Columbia Climate School, a participant on the Columbia Law School Board of Visitors and the founder of Lakefront Consulting, an environmental consulting firm. Rick is a graduate of Yale University with a BA in East Asian Studies and Columbia University Law School where he received his JD.