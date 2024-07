RJ is a freelance science writer based in Glasgow. He covers biological and biomedical science, with a focus on the complexities and curiosities of the brain and emerging AI technologies. RJ was a science writer at Technology Networks for six years, where he also worked on the site’s SEO and editorial AI strategies. He created the site’s podcast, Opinionated Science, in 2020. RJ has a Master’s degree in Clinical Neurosciences from the University of Cambridge.