As CEO of Elemental Machines, Rob Estrella leads strategy and operations, focused on solving lab challenges and driving growth. With 20+ years in enterprise technology, he specializes in scaling data-driven platforms for organizations from startups to global enterprises. He has driven strong commercial success, built high-performing go-to-market teams, and strengthened customer trust, with prior leadership across sales, customer success, alliances, and operations in biotech, healthcare, and pharma.