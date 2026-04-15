A headshot of Rob Estrella

Rob Estrella
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As CEO of Elemental Machines, Rob Estrella leads strategy and operations, focused on solving lab challenges and driving growth. With 20+ years in enterprise technology, he specializes in scaling data-driven platforms for organizations from startups to global enterprises. He has driven strong commercial success, built high-performing go-to-market teams, and strengthened customer trust, with prior leadership across sales, customer success, alliances, and operations in biotech, healthcare, and pharma.

Articles by Rob Estrella

A scientist wearing glasses types on her laptop while images of graphs and other data surround her

Stop Drowning in Data: A Better Way to Run Labs

July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

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Characterizing Gene Therapy Vectors With Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Characterizing Gene Therapy Vectors With Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Beckman Coulter
Understanding How the Tumor Microenvironment Reshapes Anti-Tumor Immunity

Understanding How the Tumor Microenvironment Reshapes Anti-Tumor Immunity

bioxcell
Crack the Protein Formulation Code with Aunty

Crack the Protein Formulation Code with Aunty

Unchained Labs
Accelerating AI-Guided Antibody Discovery in Under Five Weeks

Accelerating AI-Guided Antibody Discovery in Under Five Weeks

Twist Bio&nbsp;

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OrganaBio Expands Rapid PBMC Processing to San Diego at Excellos Labs

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Bio-Rad Launches Vericheck ddPCR Kits Compatible with QX700 Platform for Biopharma Quality Control and Cell and Gene Therapy Workflows

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Eppendorf Focuses Outreach Programmes to Advance STEM Education in Europe

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Lonza Expands Strategic Collaboration with Leading US Biopharmaceutical Company