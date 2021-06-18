ADVERTISEMENT
headshot of Robin Donovan

Robin Donovan

Robin Donovan is an independent journalist based in Portland, Oregon.

WITH VIDEO
One chimpanzee has its hand on the ear of another, as it peers onto the back of its neck. A third chimpanzee is in the background.
Chimp Groups Have Their Own Distinct “Handshakes”
Robin Donovan | Jun 18, 2021 | 4 min read
A 12-year study shows variation among primate groups in how the animals clasp hands during grooming, but consistency within them, even as group membership shifts over time.
