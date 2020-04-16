Sadye Paez

Sadye is a Latina and first-generation American. She is a Senior Research Associate in the Neurogenetics of Language Laboratory at The Rockefeller University, a fellow with New York University’s Center for Ballet and the Arts, and the program director for the Vertebrate Genomes Project (VGP). She earned a master’s degree in physical therapy from the University of Central Florida. She then completed a master’s degree in public health leadership and a doctoral degree in human movement science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Sadye seeks to address the principles and practices that shape STEM culture as the chair for the Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee for the Earth Biogenome Project.