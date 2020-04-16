ADVERTISEMENT
Sadye is a Latina and first-generation American. She is a Senior Research Associate in the Neurogenetics of Language Laboratory at The Rockefeller University, a fellow with New York University’s Center for Ballet and the Arts, and the program director for the Vertebrate Genomes Project (VGP). She earned a master’s degree in physical therapy from the University of Central Florida. She then completed a master’s degree in public health leadership and a doctoral degree in human movement science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Sadye seeks to address the principles and practices that shape STEM culture as the chair for the Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee for the Earth Biogenome Project.

Illustration of scientists
Opinion: How Large International Collaborations Have Fared in the Pandemic
Sadye Paez, Giulio Formenti, and Erich D. Jarvis | May 2, 2022 | 5 min read
COVID-19 has challenged the progress of Big Science. Here are the lessons learned.
Opinion: The Politics of Science and Racism
Sadye Paez and Erich D. Jarvis | Aug 18, 2020 | 7 min read
Race has been used to segment humanity and, by extension, establish and enforce a hierarchy in science. Individual and institutional commitments to racial justice in the sciences must involve political activity.
Opinion: Redefining Productivity in the Age of COVID-19
Sadye Paez and Erich Jarvis | Apr 16, 2020 | 6 min read
We mourned the closing of our lab. But then we got back to work—finding the balance between scholarly relevance and adapting to life in a world of new social norms.
