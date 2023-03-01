Sally Adee is a science and technology writer. Most recently, she was a features editor at New Scientist, where she wrote some of its most lasting content, including a 2012 feature that explained bioelectricity technology to the general public for the first time, and is cited in Yuval Noah Harari's Homo Deus. Adee’s writing has appeared in The New York Times, the Economist, BBC Future, and Quartz. She has spoken on the Economist’s “Intelligence” podcast, NPR’s “Radiolab,” CBC’s “The Current,” and BBC “Breakfast.” She is the science consultant for the TV adaptation of Naomi Alderman's The Power (Amazon Studios) and has won a US National Press Club award, a BT Information Security Award, and the Guild of Health Writers Award for her inside account of Silicon Valley’s young blood clinics. Adee is a citizen of Germany and the US, and lives in London. Her book about the electrical signals generated by life, We Are Electric is out now in the UK and the US.