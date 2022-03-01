Samuel F. Bakhoum is a physician-scientist and group leader in the Human Oncology and Pathogenesis Program and an attending physician in the Department of Radiation Oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. His laboratory focuses on understanding the causes and consequences of chromosomal instability in cancer. Samuel is also a scientific cofounder and a member of the board of directors of Volastra Therapeutics, a biotech startup company aiming to target chromosomal instability in advanced and metastatic cancers.