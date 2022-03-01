ADVERTISEMENT
Headshot of Samuel F. Bakhoum

Samuel F. Bakhoum

Samuel F. Bakhoum is a physician-scientist and group leader in the Human Oncology and Pathogenesis Program and an attending physician in the Department of Radiation Oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. His laboratory focuses on understanding the causes and consequences of chromosomal instability in cancer. Samuel is also a scientific cofounder and a member of the board of directors of Volastra Therapeutics, a biotech startup company aiming to target chromosomal instability in advanced and metastatic cancers.

Articles by Samuel F. Bakhoum
Conceptual image showing fragmented X chromosomes
How Chaos in Chromosomes Helps Drive Cancer Spread
Samuel F. Bakhoum | Mar 1, 2022 | 10+ min read
A new link between inflammation and rampant chromosomal abnormalities reveals novel strategies to treat diverse malignancies.
Infographic showing how bursting micronuclei promote cancer
Infographic: Chromosome Errors Cause Micronuclei and Drive Cancer
Samuel F. Bakhoum | Mar 1, 2022 | 2 min read
When micronuclei rupture, chromosomes break, recombine, and form circles, causing inflammation and promoting carcinogenic growth.
