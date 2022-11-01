Sandeep Sharma has been pursuing research on various aspects of large-carnivore ecology in Asia for more than a decade. Before joining German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv), where he is currently a postdoc, he worked with several institutions, including Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute, The Nature Conservancy, and Clemson University. He earned his PhD from George Mason University in Virginia and a master’s in Wildlife Science from the Wildlife Institute of India. He is also a board member of the Society for Conservation Biology’s Asia section and co-chair of the Asian Bear Monitoring Expert Team of the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Bear Specialist Group.