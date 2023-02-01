Serge P. J. M. Horbach
Serge P. J. M. Horbach works as a scholar in science and technology studies at the Danish Center for Studies in Research and Research Policy, Aarhus University. His main research interests include scholarly communication, research evaluation, and public trust in science, with a particular focus on research integrity and journal peer review. He currently coordinates the Horizon Europe project POIESIS, on how research integrity and societal integration in research affect public trust in science.