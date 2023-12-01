ADVERTISEMENT
Shelby Bradford, PhD

Shelby earned her PhD in immunology and microbial pathogenesis from West Virginia University, where she studied neonatal responses to vaccination. She completed an AAAS Mass Media Fellowship at StateImpact Pennsylvania, and her writing has also appeared in Massive Science. She participated in the 2023 flagship ComSciCon and volunteered with science outreach programs and Carnegie Science Center during graduate school. Shelby joined The Scientist as an assistant editor in August 2023. 

Articles by Shelby Bradford, PhD
Fatty Feasts May Come at an Immune Cost
Shelby Bradford, PhD | Jan 25, 2024 | 4 min read
Dietary changes rapidly alter T cell metabolism, but the effects can be reversed.
Forget Something? You’re Supposed To Do That
Shelby Bradford, PhD | Jan 22, 2024 | 3 min read
Forgetting things appears to be a productive process and not a passive loss of information.
A button-mushroom on the tip of a fork.
The Immune System Helps with Digestion
Shelby Bradford, PhD | Jan 17, 2024 | 3 min read
A special type of immune cell aids digestion of chitin, a fiber found in mushrooms and insects.
Shedding Light on Cell Attachment
Shelby Bradford, PhD | Jan 8, 2024 | 3 min read
Cell adhesion may be initiated by small proteins previously viewed as helpers, not main players in attachment.
Hijacking Neurons’ Adaptive Abilities
Shelby Bradford, PhD | Jan 3, 2024 | 3 min read
Brain tumors use the brain’s plasticity to promote their own growth.
A blue immune cell with a red halo sits in the middle of a yellow spill from a tipping beer mug to the right. Blue bacteria surround the cell.
Alcohol Leaves its Mark on Immune Cells
Shelby Bradford, PhD | Jan 1, 2024 | 2 min read
The immune system's recovery from chronic alcohol use could take longer than some rehabilitation periods due to alcohol's effects on stem cells.
Infographic showing how a viral protein expression method links proteins and their coding instructions
Infographic: Phage Display Allows Rapid Screening of Millions of Peptides
Shelby Bradford, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 3 min read
A viral protein expression method links proteins and their coding instructions, enabling easier target identification for downstream analysis.
Green and red fluorescent proteins in a zebrafish outline the animal&rsquo;s vasculature in red and lymphatic system in green in a fluorescent image. Where the two overlap along the bottom of the animal is yellow.
Serendipity, Happenstance, and Luck: The Making of a Molecular Tool
Shelby Bradford, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 10+ min read
The common fluorescent marker GFP traveled a long road to take its popular place in molecular biology today.
A Y-shaped pink, blue, and light green antibody is in focus on a background of blurred pink and purple color, with other antibodies out of focus in the background.
Phage Display: Finding the One in a Million
Shelby Bradford, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 10+ min read
A combinatorial approach enabled high-throughput screening of protein libraries for desired target binding.
A white brain with clock hands rests in the middle of two scenes of two different times of day, nighttime, indicated by stars on a blue background, is on the left and day, indicated by light blue clouds, on the right.
Sleep Rhythms Prompt Long-term Memories
Shelby Bradford, PhD | Dec 1, 2023 | 2 min read
A bridge between neurons triggers longer, deeper sleep and memory formation in fly larvae.
