Simar Bajaj
Simar Bajaj is a research fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital and Stanford University School of Medicine, where he studies health disparities, medical education, the impact of delayed treatment, and other issues surrounding obesity and cardiothoracic surgery. In addition to being a TEDx speaker and John Harvard Scholar, he is the recipient of the Veritas Award, the National Student Leadership Foundation scholarship, and the President’s Gold Volunteer Service Award. He has previously written for the New England Journal of Medicine, The Lancet, The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, The Guardian, and Smithsonian Magazine.