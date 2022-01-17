ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
black and white head shot of man in front of bookshelf

Stephen Esser

Stephen Esser is a philosopher and associate director of Penn’s Project for P4Y.

Articles by Stephen Esser
teacher in front of a classroom
Opinion: Teach Philosophy of Science in High School
Nicholas Friedman and Stephen Esser | Jan 17, 2022 | 4 min read
The pandemic has revealed the importance of preparing students to critically evaluate the conceptual foundations and real-world impact of science.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT