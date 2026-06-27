Stephen R. Mitroff, PhD
Stephen Mitroff is a Professor at The George Washington University and served as the inaugural Director of the Applied Psychology MS program. His research focuses on applied cognitive psychology, combining the rigor of psychological theory with real-world applications. He has examined individual differences and cognitive performance with many populations, including radiologists, security officers, orthodontists, and athletes. He earned his BA from UC Berkeley and his Ph.D. from Harvard University.