Stephen Mitroff smiles in a headshot.

Stephen R. Mitroff, PhD

Stephen Mitroff is a Professor at The George Washington University and served as the inaugural Director of the Applied Psychology MS program. His research focuses on applied cognitive psychology, combining the rigor of psychological theory with real-world applications. He has examined individual differences and cognitive performance with many populations, including radiologists, security officers, orthodontists, and athletes. He earned his BA from UC Berkeley and his Ph.D. from Harvard University.

Articles by Stephen R. Mitroff, PhD

A biology student works in the laboratory under the direction of their research mentor.

Navigating the Job Market: Career Advice for Graduating College Students

July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

squiggle doodle pattern
BMG LABTECH
Make NGS Your BFF With Lunatic

Make NGS Your BFF With Lunatic

Unchained Labs
Scaling Human AT2 Cell Isolation for Translational Lung Research

Scaling Human AT2 Cell Isolation for Translational Lung Research

Miltenyi
Interpreting CRISPR Screens Through Protein-Level Biology

Interpreting CRISPR Screens Through Protein-Level Biology

Nomic Bio

Products

Product News

tecan logo

Tecan accelerates Data-Driven Lab journey with Agentic AI developments powered by NVIDIA

Leica Biosystems Logo

Versant Diagnostics Expands Collaboration with Leica Biosystems as PRW Laboratories Becomes First to Deploy Aperio GT Elite Solution

Cenevo Logo

HighRes® and Cenevo Announce Co-Marketing Partnership to Accelerate the Agentic Connected Lab

Leica Logo

Leica Biosystems Launches AI-Powered Digital Pathology Solution in Europe, Middle East and Africa