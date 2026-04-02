Sundeep Venkatesan is an Assistant Professor of Speech-Language Pathology at Binghamton University (SUNY) and a certified speech-language pathologist specializing in dysphagia and neurogenic communication disorders. My research examines swallowing disorders, cognitive-communication disorders, and how healthcare teams collaborate to manage these conditions (interprofessional education and practice), with emerging work exploring artificial intelligence and clinical decision-making in speech-language pathology.