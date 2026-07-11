Tara Deans wears a dark jacket and glasses against a beige background in a headshot image.

Tara Deans, PhD

Tara Deans, PhD is an Associate Professor in the Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering at Georgia Tech and Emory Universities. She received her PhD from Boston University in Biomedical Engineering and did her postdoctoral training at Johns Hopkins University. Her research focuses on building genetic tools to study the mechanisms of stem cell differentiation for the purpose of directing cell fate decisions. She is the recipient of several awards including the NSF CAREER Award, the Office of Naval Research (ONR) Young Investigator Award, the NIH Trailblazer Award, and the NIH Director’s New Innovator Award. Dr. Deans holds a number of issued patents, some of which have been licensed by biotech companies.

Articles by Tara Deans, PhD

Clear cells with a purple nucleus, representing synthetic SpudCells, are shown.

Meet SpudCell: The First Synthetic Cell Built from Non-Living Parts

July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

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The Upstream Bottleneck in NGS Workflows

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Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

Unchained Labs
Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

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Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

Emulate

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OrganaBio Expands Rapid PBMC Processing to San Diego at Excellos Labs

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Bio-Rad Launches Vericheck ddPCR Kits Compatible with QX700 Platform for Biopharma Quality Control and Cell and Gene Therapy Workflows

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Eppendorf Focuses Outreach Programmes to Advance STEM Education in Europe

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Lonza Expands Strategic Collaboration with Leading US Biopharmaceutical Company