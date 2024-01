Veronique Miron completed her PhD in neuroimmunology at McGill University and her postdoctoral fellowship at the Scottish Center for Regenerative Medicine. She launched her laboratory at the University of Edinburgh and has recently taken up the John David Eaton Chair of Multiple Sclerosis Research in Toronto, where she leads a team studying how myelin forms, degenerates, and regenerates with relevance for multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and normal aging.