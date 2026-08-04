Versha Pleasant smiles in a headshot photo.

Versha Pleasant, MD, MPH

Dr. Versha Pleasant was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Virginia receiving a Bachelor of Arts in French. She then completed a Master of Public Health at Yale University. She earned her medical degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine. Dr. Pleasant completed residency training in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Michigan, and then completed a fellowship in Cancer Genetics and Breast Health at the University of Michigan. She currently serves as the Director of the Cancer Genetics and Breast Health at University of Michigan. She serves on the FIGO Committee on Breast Health and is the Co-Founder of the National Cancer Genetics & Breast Health Working Group. She provides medical and surgical care for patients at increased risk of breast and ovarian cancer due to germline pathogenic variants (such as BRCA) or family history. She also provides specialized care to breast cancer survivors. Her research interests are focused on universal breast cancer risk assessment and breast cancer-related health disparities.

Articles by Versha Pleasant, MD, MPH

A woman in her 60s wears a yellow tank top and brown-rimmed glasses while placing a hormone-replacement patch on her upper arm.

Flawed Studies Linked Menopausal Hormone Therapy to Breast Cancer

August 2026 Digest cover
August 2026

Epic Fail: Sea-Monkeys Sabotage Fieldwork

When Barry Hicks set out to photograph thrombolites, thousands of unexpected visitors photobombed his underwater images.

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Overcoming Immunotherapy Resistance in Liver Cancer

Overcoming Immunotherapy Resistance in Liver Cancer

Axion Biosystems
Optimizing NGS Library Preparation for Reliable Sequencing Data

Optimizing NGS Library Preparation for Reliable Sequencing Data

Covaris
Using TCR Repertoire Sequencing to Advance Immunology Research

Using TCR Repertoire Sequencing to Advance Immunology Research

Miltenyi
Mapping Clonal Mosaicism in Aging Tissues

Mapping Clonal Mosaicism in Aging Tissues

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Resipher: Continuous Live-Cell Mitochondrial Respiration Monitoring in 96-Well Plates

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DNA Script expands access to on-demand DNA synthesis in India through distributor agreement with Imperial Life Sciences