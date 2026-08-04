Dr. Versha Pleasant was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Virginia receiving a Bachelor of Arts in French. She then completed a Master of Public Health at Yale University. She earned her medical degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine. Dr. Pleasant completed residency training in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Michigan, and then completed a fellowship in Cancer Genetics and Breast Health at the University of Michigan. She currently serves as the Director of the Cancer Genetics and Breast Health at University of Michigan. She serves on the FIGO Committee on Breast Health and is the Co-Founder of the National Cancer Genetics & Breast Health Working Group. She provides medical and surgical care for patients at increased risk of breast and ovarian cancer due to germline pathogenic variants (such as BRCA) or family history. She also provides specialized care to breast cancer survivors. Her research interests are focused on universal breast cancer risk assessment and breast cancer-related health disparities.