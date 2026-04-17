Victoria Marsh Durban smiles in a headshot while wearing a black and white polka dot shirt.

Victoria Marsh Durban, PhD

Victoria Marsh Durban is Director of Human Relevant Models at Molecular Devices, a Danaher company, overseeing a product portfolio encompassing biological models, consumables, and hardware that enable production of complex in vitro models at the scale and quality needed for industrial research and drug development. She joined following the acquisition of Cellesce Limited, a UK biotech specializing in scalable organoid production technologies, and has expertise in translating and developing biological models for industrial deployment.

Articles by Victoria Marsh Durban, PhD

A multi-colored image of a midbrain organoid is shown on a black background.

How Automation and AI Are Transforming Organoid Research

July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

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Characterizing Gene Therapy Vectors With Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Characterizing Gene Therapy Vectors With Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Beckman Coulter
Understanding How the Tumor Microenvironment Reshapes Anti-Tumor Immunity

Understanding How the Tumor Microenvironment Reshapes Anti-Tumor Immunity

bioxcell
Crack the Protein Formulation Code with Aunty

Crack the Protein Formulation Code with Aunty

Unchained Labs
Accelerating AI-Guided Antibody Discovery in Under Five Weeks

Accelerating AI-Guided Antibody Discovery in Under Five Weeks

Twist Bio&nbsp;

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OrganaBio Expands Rapid PBMC Processing to San Diego at Excellos Labs

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Bio-Rad Launches Vericheck ddPCR Kits Compatible with QX700 Platform for Biopharma Quality Control and Cell and Gene Therapy Workflows

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Eppendorf Focuses Outreach Programmes to Advance STEM Education in Europe

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Lonza Expands Strategic Collaboration with Leading US Biopharmaceutical Company