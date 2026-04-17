Victoria Marsh Durban is Director of Human Relevant Models at Molecular Devices, a Danaher company, overseeing a product portfolio encompassing biological models, consumables, and hardware that enable production of complex in vitro models at the scale and quality needed for industrial research and drug development. She joined following the acquisition of Cellesce Limited, a UK biotech specializing in scalable organoid production technologies, and has expertise in translating and developing biological models for industrial deployment.