Wesley Kufel joined the Binghamton University School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences as a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice in 2017. He provides didactic and experiential education for pharmacy students in the area of infectious diseases. He is also a clinical pharmacy specialist in infectious diseases at SUNY Upstate University Hospital, where he provides clinical services for the antimicrobial stewardship program and the infectious diseases consultation teams, and serves as a preceptor for the PGY2 Infectious Diseases and PGY1 Pharmacy Residency programs. Kufel is also a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases, at SUNY Upstate Medical University, where he provides interprofessional infectious disease education to medical students, medical residents and infectious disease fellows.

Kufel has delivered several continuing education programs in the area of infectious diseases at local, state and national professional meetings. He is also actively involved and has held leadership positions in several professional organizations including the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), American College of Clinical Pharmacy (ACCP), Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists (SIDP) and New York-State Council of Health-System Pharmacists (NYSCHP). He has served ASHP as a member of the Council on Therapeutics, Infectious Diseases Network facilitator within the Section of Clinical Specialists and Scientists, Clinical Skills Competition case writer, Clinical Skills Competition judge and on the New Practitioner Forum Membership and Outreach Advisory Group. He has served ACCP as chair of the Infectious Diseases PRN Social Media Committee and member of the Publications Committee as well as multiple roles in the Infectious Diseases Self-Assessment Program and on the National Residency Advisory Committee. Kufel also serves as vice-chair of the Nominations and Bylaws Committee of SIDP. He is actively involved in NYSCHP as president of the Southern Tier Chapter and has served as co-chair of its Infectious Diseases Webinar Series, and as a member of the Education and Programming Committee and Faculty Liaison Committee. He also founded the Student Society of Health-System Pharmacy chapter at the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Kufel is a Board-Certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist (BCPS), Board-Certified Infectious Diseases Pharmacist (BCIDP) and an HIV Certified Pharmacist (AAHIVP) by the American Academy of HIV Medicine.