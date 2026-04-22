Automating Large-Scale Plasmid DNA Purification

This webinar, brought to you by Biotage®, will be hosted live and available on-demand.



Wednesday, June 9th, 2026

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET (8:00 PST, 4:00 PM BST and 5:00 PM CEST)

The increasing demand for biologics discovery and gene therapy development has intensified the need for scalable, high-quality plasmid DNA production. Traditional large-scale purification methods, including maxi-, mega-, and gigaprep workflows, rely on manual processing steps that can introduce variability, limit throughput, and affect downstream applications such as transfection and protein expression. As experimental scale increases, these limitations can hinder reproducibility and efficiency across research and development pipelines.

Lee Hoang, a senior field application scientist at Biotage®, will discuss automated approaches to large-scale plasmid purification and examine how integrated workflows, including chromatography-based purification and on-column concentration strategies, support consistent DNA yield and quality across multiple scales. Lee Hoang will also address considerations for reducing manual intervention, improving reproducibility, and enabling high-throughput processing in modern bioprocessing environments.

Topics to be covered

Limitations of traditional large-scale plasmid purification workflows

Automation strategies for maxi-, mega-, and giga scale purification

scale purification Chromatography-based approaches for plasmid DNA purification

On-column concentration methods for improving DNA yield and concentration

Workflow integration for high-throughput and scalable processing

Considerations for reproducibility and process standardization