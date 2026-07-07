Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics
Webinar

Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

Explore how automated nucleic acid extraction supports clinical genomics workflows, including liquid biopsy, minimal residual disease monitoring, and non-invasive prenatal testing.

Share

This webinar, brought to you by QIAGEN, will be hosted live and available on-demand. 

Thursday, August 13th, 2026
 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET 

Automated nucleic acid extraction plays an increasingly important role in clinical genomics, where consistency, traceability, and workflow efficiency are essential for delivering reliable molecular testing results. As applications such as liquid biopsy, minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring, and non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) continue to expand, laboratories require standardized workflows that support high-quality sample preparation.

In this webinar, brought to you by QIAGEN, David Almanzar, scientist at Myriad Genetics, and Jean-Martin Billard, biologist at the Institute of Pathology and Genetics (IPG), will discuss their early access experience using automated nucleic acid extraction in clinical laboratory workflows. The session will explore applications in liquid biopsy for genetic testing and MRD monitoring, as well as NIPT, alongside discussion of workflow standardization, laboratory productivity, and the hardware and chemistry considerations that informed the development of the QIAsymphony Connect system.

Topics to be covered

  • Automated nucleic acid extraction for clinical genomics
  • Applications in liquid biopsy and MRD monitoring
  • Workflow standardization for NIPT
  • Laboratory productivity, consistency, and traceability
  • Hardware and chemistry considerations for automated sample preparation


David Almanzar, PhD

David Almanzar, PhD
Scientist
Myriad Genetics

Jean-Martin Billard

Jean-Martin Billard
Biologist
Institute of Pathology and Genetics (IPG)

Sponsored by

  • Qiagen Logo

Top Image Credit:

iStock: mkarco

July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

Unchained Labs
Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

Qiagen Logo
Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

Emulate
squiggle doodle pattern
BMG LABTECH

Products

Product News

Bio-Rad Logo

Bio-Rad Launches Vericheck ddPCR Kits Compatible with QX700 Platform for Biopharma Quality Control and Cell and Gene Therapy Workflows

Eppendorf Logo

Eppendorf Focuses Outreach Programmes to Advance STEM Education in Europe

Lonza logo

Lonza Expands Strategic Collaboration with Leading US Biopharmaceutical Company

A top-down view of an open cardboard box

Introducing the Responsible Pipette Tip Box: Sartorius Light Pack

sartorius logo