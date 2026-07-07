Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

This webinar, brought to you by QIAGEN, will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Thursday, August 13th, 2026

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Automated nucleic acid extraction plays an increasingly important role in clinical genomics, where consistency, traceability, and workflow efficiency are essential for delivering reliable molecular testing results. As applications such as liquid biopsy, minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring, and non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) continue to expand, laboratories require standardized workflows that support high-quality sample preparation.

In this webinar, brought to you by QIAGEN, David Almanzar, scientist at Myriad Genetics, and Jean-Martin Billard, biologist at the Institute of Pathology and Genetics (IPG), will discuss their early access experience using automated nucleic acid extraction in clinical laboratory workflows. The session will explore applications in liquid biopsy for genetic testing and MRD monitoring, as well as NIPT, alongside discussion of workflow standardization, laboratory productivity, and the hardware and chemistry considerations that informed the development of the QIAsymphony Connect system.

Topics to be covered

Automated nucleic acid extraction for clinical genomics

Applications in liquid biopsy and MRD monitoring

Workflow standardization for NIPT

Laboratory productivity, consistency, and traceability

Hardware and chemistry considerations for automated sample preparation



