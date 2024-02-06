Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced the launch of the BioArc™ Ultra (the “Ultra”), a breakthrough, automated solution for high-density, eco-friendly ultracold sample management, designed to provide a new level of performance for large-scale sample management with the potential to forever change the landscape of biorepositories. The Ultra delivers significant operational efficiency benefits, including footprint, labor and electricity cost savings as compared to other commercially available systems, while enabling customers to further their global carbon emissions reduction goals. The Ultra is an innovative evolution stemming from Azenta’s well-established and industry-leading automated ultracold system product range.





The Ultra features a breakthrough eco-friendly cooling system utilizing natural air rather than manufactured, ozone-depleting refrigerants, enabling a zero ozone depletion potential (ODP) and zero global warming potential (GWP), two factors that are key to sustainability needs and initiatives within life sciences industries and applications. The innovative, eco-friendly, refrigeration technology also reduces electric power consumption by 70% with a similar reduction in storage system footprint (compared to other commercially available manual options for similar storage capacity).

“We are proud to launch the BioArc Ultra, a breakthrough solution that offers countless economic and environmental sustainability benefits to our customers across the sample management landscape,” stated Dean Montano, Senior Product Manager for Azenta’s Automated Storage Solutions. “We have always maintained the belief that automation is the key to best-in-class sample management in terms of sample security, collection visibility, and efficient operations, and the Ultra takes our portfolio of offerings in this category to the next frontier.”

The Ultra is now available for order and will be featured at the Azenta exhibit booth #909 at Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) 2024 International Conference, February 3-7 in Boston, Massachusetts. Azenta is also hosting a panel discussion entitled “Sustainable Excellence: Charting the Course of an Energy-Efficient Sample Storage Future” taking place at SLAS on Monday, February 5 from 12:00 – 1:00PM in Room 103. This discussion will highlight the savings and sustainability of the Ultra, as well as considerations for a sustainable and cost-effective future for sample storage practices.