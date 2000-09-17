Bench Buys

Aileen Constans | Mar 17, 2002 | 1 min read

Most reagents used for reducing disulfide bonds in peptides and proteins have unpleasant odors. To combat this problem, Pierce Chemical Co. of Rockford, Ill., has covalently attached the odorless reducing agent TCEP to an agarose support. Pierce's Immobilized TCEP Disulfide Reducing Gel allows reductions to be performed on the bench-top without the need for a fume hood and avoids the need for dialysis or gel filtration to remove the reducing reagent. Pierce Chemical Co. +1 (800) 874-3723 www.p