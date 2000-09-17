Bench Buys

Aileen Constans | Feb 18, 2001 | 1 min read
Fast Extraction Geno Technology's GeneCapsule Geno Technology Inc. of St. Louis introduces GeneCapsule(tm), a single-use system for recovery of DNA, RNA, and protein, from electrophoresis gels by electroelution. The two- component GeneCapsule permits extraction of 1,000-bp DNA fragments in just 60 seconds. Recovered DNA can then be used in a variety of molecular biology applications. Geno Technology Inc, (314) 645-2050, www.genotech.com Go West(ern) UVP Inc. of Upland, Calif., introduces the