Beyond Approval: Scaling, Compliance, and Surveillance in Drug Manufacturing

Regulatory approval is a major milestone in the drug development process, but by no means is it the final chapter in the journey. As drugs move out of trials and into market, researchers face many new challenges. They must maintain product quality and consistency while scaling throughputs to meet manufacturing demands, learn and comply with new regulatory obligations, and continuously monitor safety and efficacy as the general public gains access to the drug.

Manufacturing, Scaling, and Regulatory Compliance

For a drug, going to market typically entails a major increase in demand. This, in turn, forces scientists to either change existing production workflows or design and implement new ones altogether to achieve the necessary throughputs. Scaling represents a major investment in time, capital, and resources. It must be done with deliberation and care, as poorly implemented changes might be inefficient, and they can negatively affect product quality and consistency.1

As drugs move out of trialing and into the marketplace, the regulatory focus shifts towards maintaining quality, efficacy, and consistency across large numbers of batches and over long periods of time. Scientists must maintain compliance as they scale operations and modify workflows in response to market demands, as they introduce new aspects and technologies for better precision and efficiency, and as they acquire, analyze, and store larger volumes of data related to their drug.

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The Importance of Good Manufacturing Practice

Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) is essential to achieving and maintaining regulatory compliance. CGMP comprises a broad range of guidelines and standards focusing on a company’s five pillars: premises, procedures, processes, people, and products.2 It thus covers key aspects of drug manufacturing such as product quality, manufacturing facilities, staff training, and data management/recordkeeping. CGMP compliance is mandatory for many regulatory agencies, as it helps improve product consistency while reducing the risk of contamination.2

Regulatory standards and CGMP definitions can and do differ between jurisdictions. As such, scientists must be cognizant of the standards both where the drugs are being produced and where they are being marketed and sold. Here, the key authorities are the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), with other prominent agencies including the World Health Organization, Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency, and the United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.2,3 Organizations such as the International Council for Harmonisation strive to coordinate more agreements between these disparate standards and definitions and offer guidance on how to navigate them.4

Post-Market Surveillance

Post-market surveillance of drug safety after it reaches market is vital for identifying further potential safety concerns and contraindications that may lead to product refinement. Its purpose is to find previously unrecognized adverse effects, examine off-label drug use possibilities, and examine drug performance across different populations, including pediatric patients.5

Because clinical trials typically involve small cohorts specifically selected for a given purpose, they often cannot account for conditions present within the general population that may lead to adverse events.6 For example, a clinical trial involving hundreds or even thousands of patients will not be able to find adverse drug reactions (ADRs) that occur once every 10,000 exposures.5

In many jurisdictions, post-market surveillance is mandated by regulatory authorities and is conducted in conjunction with governmental agencies such as the FDA, EMA, and Health Canada.5,6 Post-market surveillance is particularly vital for situations, such as cancer therapeutics, where tolerance is as much of a factor as efficacy when it comes to treatment success or failure.7

Leveraging New Technologies

In the past several decades, digitization, and programmable automation has greatly streamlined drug manufacturing processes, bringing in elements such as remote sensing and monitoring to reduce the need for direct human operator intervention.8 Today, machine learning and artificial intelligence may be poised to transform drug manufacturing.9 No matter what, the pharmaceutical industry is constantly striving to apply the tools and technologies at hand to make drug manufacturing more accessible, efficient, and consistent.