Beyond the Bench: Readers Share Their Non-Scientific Dream Jobs

Instead of reaching for pipettes or Petri dishes, some researchers imagine themselves behind a camera, flying an airplane, serving cuisine as a chef, or even taking themselves into the arena as bullfighters. While science is their chosen profession, it is far from the only pursuit that captures their imagination and interest. To explore the passions that exist beyond the lab, The Scientist asked readers: If you weren't a scientist, what would you do instead?

Serving Society Beyond Science

Paul Stein, Biologist, Ederstrom Enterprises

Probably a litigation lawyer. It requires reason, logic, and evidence. It’s the same as a scientist—too bad it involves people.

Simona Giunta, Genomics Researcher, University of Rome Sapienza

I'd be a politician. Knowing one can spend years studying, designing, and perfecting a drug that helps millions, but without universal healthcare, that may never become useful to people.

Antony Nzioka, Analyst, Samgen Project

I would have been a pilot for a cargo airline and a farmer.

Joani Zary, Research Specialist, East Carolina University

I would work for the American Red Cross, organizing and running blood drives. It's important to ensure that there is a safe and ready supply of blood for those that need it.

The Pull of Creative Expression

Hudson Freeze, Biologist, Sanford Burnham Prebys

I was a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) actor for a time. I had a few good plays and awards, but my credits were on screen longer than I was. I’d go back to the boards again.

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Luisa Rusconi, Freelance Science and Medical Writer, Zadig

Instead of writing, I would study and teach ancient Greek and Latin.

Vicky van Santen, Professor Emerita, Auburn University

I would be a graphic designer. I enjoy creating figures for the publication of my research and PowerPoint slides for presentations.

Daniel Reddy, Chemist, Queen's University

My favorite high school course was English, and I love country music. If I weren't a scientist, I'd try to make it to Nashville for songwriting.

Alexandre Souza, Doctoral Candidate, Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro

I am not sure I would ever stop being a scientist. I might be a musician, writer, or photographer of living forms, but I would still be guided by doubt, evidence, attention, and wonder. For me, being a scientist is not only about methods; it is about a disciplined way of questioning reality and remaining open to what evidence can reveal.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.