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Bio-Rad Launches Vericheck ddPCR Kits Compatible with QX700 Platform for Biopharma Quality Control and Cell and Gene Therapy Workflows

New Vericheck ddPCR™ Kits Combine Highly Specific and Highly Sensitive DNA Detection and Quantification with the QX700™ System’s Seven-Color Multiplexing, Simplified Workflow, and Scalable Throughput

Written byBio-Rad Laboratories
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Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, today announced the launch of the QX700 System-compatible Vericheck ddPCR Kit portfolio for critical quality control (QC) workflows in advanced cell and gene therapy development and other biopharma applications. The portfolio includes Vericheck ddPCR Mycoplasma Detection, Empty-Full Capsid, Replication Competent Lentivirus, CHO Residual DNA Quantification, and E. coli Residual DNA Quantification kits.

The newly launched kits extend Bio-Rad’s existing ddPCR platform portfolio to provide ready-to-use, application-focused validated kits for critical QC workflows in biopharma, including cell and gene therapy applications. Bio-Rad’s QX700 platform enables seven-color multiplexing and capacity to process up to 384 reactions in around two and a half hours, with minimal input volume, continuous loading capability, and easy-to-use software for streamlined data interpretation. By combining the performance of the QX700 Systems with the Vericheck Kits, researchers can generate precise, reproducible, and faster results for product development and product safety and quality.

In advanced therapeutic development and manufacturing, QC testing is critical to ensure the safety and effectiveness of the product. Providing developers with a complete and accessible solution for high-priority QC testing needs, the new Vericheck Kits provide validated workflows to improve confidence in vector characterization and contamination detection, including replication-competent virus testing and residual host cell DNA quantification.

“The expansion of our range of Vericheck ddPCR Kits offers validated workflows with unmatched precision and sensitivity, combined with the power of the QX700 platform, enabling scalable, streamlined workflows and faster time to actionable results,” said Stephen Kulisch, Vice President of Marketing, Digital Biology Group, Bio-Rad. “By expanding the power of our QX700 platform through the development of this new portfolio of Vericheck Kits, Bio-Rad is continuing its commitment to support development of safer and more efficient advanced therapeutic development and manufacturing.”

To learn more about Bio-Rad’s QX700 System-compatible Vericheck ddPCR Kits, visit Bio-Rad.com/VericheckQX700.

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