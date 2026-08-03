Blood-Based Biomarkers Expand Access to Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment

As the global incidence of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) continues to rise, scientists and clinicians seek diagnostic tools that can identify disease-associated pathology earlier and with less burden on patients.1 Traditional approaches such as positron emission tomography (PET) imaging and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) biomarker analysis remain established methods for assessing amyloid pathology, but these approaches can be expensive, invasive, and may have limited availability in routine clinical practice.2 Blood-based biomarker (BBM) testing is a promising tool that can help streamline detection.

Plasma biomarkers such as phosphorylated tau at threonine 217 (pTau 217) and amyloid beta 1-42 (Aβ 42) have shown concordance with PET imaging and CSF findings.3 By enabling clinicians to assess the likelihood of underlying amyloid pathology through a simple blood draw, BBM testing may reduce reliance on more invasive procedures while supporting earlier clinical decision-making.

The growing interest in BBMs also reflects broader changes in neurodegenerative disease care. Alongside cognitive assessments, imaging, and other clinical information, BBM results support earlier detection of amyloid pathology helping physicians identify patients who may benefit from additional testing, referral to a specialist, or consideration for disease-modifying therapies.4

This evolving AD landscape reached a milestone with the FDA-cleared Lumipulse® G pTau 217/β-Amyloid 1-42 Plasma Ratio blood test developed by Fujirebio. The Plasma Ratio is an automated immunoassay aiding in earlier identification of amyloid pathology in adults aged ≥50 years presenting to a specialized care setting with signs and symptoms of cognitive decline. With high positive and negative predictive values, the Plasma Ratio improves access to amyloid pathology assessment and supports confident clinical decision-making.

Learn more about the Lumipulse® G pTau 217/β-Amyloid 1-42 Plasma Ratio for AD detection.