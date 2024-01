Edyta Zielinska | Apr 1, 2008 | 2 min read

The paper: A. Birmingham et al., "3' UTR seed matches, but not overall identity, are associated with RNAi off-targets," Nat Methods, 3:199—204, 2006. (Cited in 94 papers) The finding: In 2006, Devin Leake and colleagues at Dharmacon Research wanted to determine the accuracy of current algorithms for predicting siRNA mismatch events used in silencing. To do t