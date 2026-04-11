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Borrowing from Biology to Better Produce Antibodies

This infographic provides an overview of the different approaches researchers use for antibody production.

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Whether a researcher is seeking a helpful research tool or exploring targeted translational avenues, choosing between antibody production methods is a critical consideration in many laboratory workflows. Antibodies can be generated through different approaches, including distinct or combined in vivo and in vitro technologies, with each route offering differences in target specificity, production scalability, and downstream utility.

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1) Immunization and Animal Models

Scientists can immunize a suitable animal host, such as a mouse, rabbit, or goat, with a target antigen to stimulate B-cell responses that often yield high affinity, target-specific antibodies for research applications. Animal immunization remains widely used in antibody production workflows because it harnesses the natural immune system and generates antibodies with mature variable region repertoires.2,3

2) Hybridoma Technology

Hybridoma-based antibody production combines animal immunization and in vitro cell culture techniques. Researchers fuse short-lived antibody-producing B cells collected from immunized organisms with immortal myeloma cells, creating stable cell lines that produce monoclonal antibodies. Once scientists identify and isolate a stable clone, continuous antibody production is possible, enabling reproducible specificity.1,2

3) Single B-Cell Isolation

A more direct route to producing human antibodies for research and translation is single B-cell isolation from human donors. In this approach, scientists isolate antigen-specific B cells, typically from immunized individuals, then amplify and clone paired heavy/light-chain genes from the B cells for downstream recombinant antibody production. Because single B-cell isolation bypasses the need for fusion strategies, it enables rapid high-affinity antibody recovery from immune repertoires.1

4) Recombinant and Display Methods

Recombinant antibody production methods, such as those that use phage display or synthetic libraries, enable in vitro antibody generation. Researchers first select relevant variable region genes for antibody binding by screening large combinatorial libraries against target antigens. They then turn to protein engineering for optimizing affinity, specificity, and production. Recombinant methods offer higher throughput potential and are often used in therapeutic development.4,5

  1. Han KH, et al. Technologies for monoclonal antibody discovery and development. Int J Mol Sci. 2025;26(21):10470.
  2. Lu R, et al. Development of therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of diseases. J Biomed Sci. 2020;27(1):1.
  3. Prabakaran P, et al. Animal immunization merges with innovative technologies: A new paradigm shift in antibody discovery. MAbs. 2021;13(1):1924347.
  4. Laustsen AH, et al. Animal immunization, in vitro display technologies, and machine learning for antibody discovery. Trends Biotechnol. 2021;39(12):1263-1273.
  5. Bradbury ARM, et al. Animal- versus in vitro-derived antibodies: avoiding the extremes. MAbs. 2021;13(1):1950265.
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