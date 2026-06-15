Break the Daily Feeding Cycle Driven by Protein Decay

At 37°C conditions, conventional signaling proteins denature rapidly. This inherent heat sensitivity distorts chain structures and disrupts the sustained receptor binding that cell expansion depends on. Degradation at this rate locks workflow schedules into aspirating and replacing media every 24 hours.

AI-guided closed-loop sequence engineering generates recombinant growth factor variants — FGF basic and IL-21 — that retain full biological activity over three-day culture intervals. This application note benchmarks these engineered molecules against unmutated equivalents and a named competitor under continuous thermal stress.

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