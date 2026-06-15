Cell culture wells viewed through a blue and purple digital network overlay, suggesting AI-guided protein engineering.
Article

Break the Daily Feeding Cycle Driven by Protein Decay

Scientists can use AI-guided design to stabilize cell culture growth factors for 72 hours.

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At 37°C conditions, conventional signaling proteins denature rapidly. This inherent heat sensitivity distorts chain structures and disrupts the sustained receptor binding that cell expansion depends on. Degradation at this rate locks workflow schedules into aspirating and replacing media every 24 hours.

AI-guided closed-loop sequence engineering generates recombinant growth factor variants — FGF basic and IL-21 — that retain full biological activity over three-day culture intervals. This application note benchmarks these engineered molecules against unmutated equivalents and a named competitor under continuous thermal stress.

Read the application note to

  • Review proliferation data for the FGF basic variant against standard controls 
  • Examine IL-21 concentration retention results documenting 70% function held at day three
  • Evaluate how lower doses of engineered Activin A perform against full-strength GMP baselines

Sponsored by

  • ACRO Biosystems logo

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, XH4D

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