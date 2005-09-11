ADVERTISEMENT
Interdisciplinary Research
The Scientist Staff | Dec 4, 2005 | 1 min read
These papers were selected from multiple disciplines from the Faculty of 1000, a Web-based literature awareness tool http://www.facultyof1000.com.N. Touret et al., "Quantitative and dynamic assessment of the contribution of the ER to phagosome formation," Cell, 123:157–170, Oct. 7, 2005.Aligning an impressive array of methods, this study provides strong evidence against the recently proposed model of a significant contribution of endoplasmic reticulum (ER) membranes during early phagosome
Hormonal sibling rivalry
Stuart Blackman | Dec 4, 2005 | 1 min read
Proteins that stimulate and repress appetite appear to be cut from the same cloth.
Worms sniff out harm
Susan Brown | Dec 4, 2005 | 1 min read
Worms learn: If something makes you sick, don't eat it again.
Clues to cell death in ALS
Susan Brown | Nov 20, 2005 | 1 min read
Neuronal cells clogged with a mutant protein associated with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) die within hours after clumps first form, researchers report.1 The finding directly links aggregation of malformed proteins with cell death characteristic of the disease, the authors claim.By watching individual cells over the course of 48 hours, Richard Morimoto at Northwestern University and colleagues demonstrated that most cultured neurons die between 6 and 24 hours after mutant superoxide dismut
A flavor for fat?
Stuart Blackman | Nov 20, 2005 | 1 min read
Scientists have identified a candidate taste receptor for lipids.
Gene fusion identified in prostate cancer
Ishani Ganguli | Nov 20, 2005 | 1 min read
Using a novel bioinformatics approach, researchers identified a gene fusion that seems to occur in a majority of prostate cancers.
Interdisciplinary Research
The Scientist Staff | Nov 6, 2005 | 1 min read
These papers were selected from multiple disciplines from the Faculty of 1000, a Web-based literature awareness tool http://www.facultyof1000.com.A. O'Doherty et al., "An aneuploid mouse strain carrying human chromosome 21 with Down syndrome phenotypes," Science, 309:2033–7, Sept. 23, 2005.This is the first study to show that a human chromosome can be introduced into a mouse's germline and transmitted to successive generations. The authors introduced a copy of human chromosome 21. The mice
Cannabinoids boost neurogenesis?
Graciela Flores | Nov 6, 2005 | 1 min read
Dope may help the growth of new brain cells.
Getting on top, genetically
Ishani Ganguli | Nov 6, 2005 | 1 min read
Take the bully out of the schoolyard and another quickly takes his place.
Did SARS come from bats?
Charles Choi | Oct 23, 2005 | 1 min read
Wild bats, rather than civet cats, may have been the source of the coronavirus behind the deadly SARS outbreak in 2003.
Blocking growth to regenerate nerves
Susan Brown | Oct 23, 2005 | 1 min read
Jamming the epidermal growth factor (EGF) receptor allows severed neurons to regenerate.1 "It's a surprising finding," says Martin Schwab of the University of Zurich, as activation of the EGF receptor is normally associated with proliferation and growth of cells.Previous research that sought to explain why mammalian axons fail to regenerate in the wounded brain or spinal cord found several inhibitory cues that prevent healing. The culprits include proteins associated with myelin and proteoglycan
Sexual communication in tears
Stuart Blackman | Oct 23, 2005 | 1 min read
For mice, getting teary-eyed conveys more than just sentiment.
Interdisciplinary Research
The Scientist Staff | Oct 9, 2005 | 1 min read
These papers were selected from multiple disciplines from the Faculty of 1000, a Web-based literature awareness tool http://www.facultyof1000.com.A.J. Dupuy et al., "Mammalian mutagenesis using a highly mobile somatic Sleeping Beauty transposon system," Nature, 436:221–6, July 14, 2005.This paper describes a modification of the Sleeping Beauty fish transposon which allows it to be used for efficient mutagenesis screens in mice. The authors provide proof-of-principle for the usefulness of t
Brain genes changing
Melissa Lee Phillips | Oct 9, 2005 | 1 min read
The human brain is still evolving.
Nanotubes link immune cells
Charles Choi | Oct 9, 2005 | 1 min read
Nature has once again beaten nanotechnology to the punch.
Is telomerase moonlighting?
Graciela Flores | Sep 25, 2005 | 1 min read
The debate continues as to whether telomerase's only function is to promote telomere extension.
HCV replicates with help from microRNA
Ishani Ganguli | Sep 25, 2005 | 1 min read
California researchers have found a previously unrecognized role for microRNAs: aiding and abeting hepatitis C virus in the liver.
Embryonic stem lines unstable
Charles Choi | Sep 25, 2005 | 1 min read
Human embryonic stem cells appear to accrue genomic changes that could make them unusable therapeutically when cultured at length.
Insects may have complex immunity
Charles Choi | Sep 11, 2005 | 1 min read
Insect immunity may display hitherto unsuspected molecular complexity.
Interdisciplinary Research
The Scientist Staff | Sep 11, 2005 | 1 min read
These papers were selected from multiple disciplines from the Faculty of 1000, a Web-based literature awareness tool http://www.facultyof1000.com.J. Lu et al., "MicroRNA expression profiles classify human cancers," Nature, 435:834–8, June 9, 2005.This article makes the surprising discovery that microRNA-expression profiles can be better predictors of cancer outcome than mRNA profiles. This conclusion is based on the use of a novel, bead-based flow-cytometry approach to examine the expressi
