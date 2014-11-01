ADVERTISEMENT
Capsule Reviews
Hot Off the Presses
Bob Grant
| Aug 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Idiot Brain, Wild Sex, Why Diets Make Us Fat
, and
The Ethics of Invention
Hot Off the Presses
Bob Grant
| Jul 1, 2016
| 3 min read
The Scientist
reviews
Serendipity, Complexity, The Human Superorgasism,
and
Love and Ruin
Hot Off the Presses
Bob Grant
| Jun 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Beyond Biocentrism, The Sting of the Wild, The Birth of Anthropocene,
and
Ordinarily Well
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant
| May 1, 2016
| 4 min read
Sorting the Beef from the Bull, Cheats and Deceits, A Sea of Glass,
and
Following the Wild Bees
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant
| Apr 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Lab Girl, The Most Perfect Thing, Half-Earth,
and
Cosmosapiens
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant
| Mar 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Herding Hemingway's Cats, Hair: A Human History, Restless Creatures,
and
The Mind Club
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant
| Feb 1, 2016
| 3 min read
What Should a Clever Moose Eat?, The Illusion of God's Presence, GMO Sapiens
, and
Why We Snap
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant
| Dec 1, 2015
| 3 min read
Welcome to the Microbiome, The Paradox of Evolution, Newton's Apple,
and
Dawn of the Neuron.
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant
| Nov 1, 2015
| 3 min read
The Psychology of Overeating, The Hidden Half of Nature, The Death of Cancer,
and
The Secret of Our Success
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant
| Sep 1, 2015
| 3 min read
Brain Storms, Orphan, Maize for the Gods
, and
Paranoid
.
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant
| Aug 1, 2015
| 3 min read
Gods of the Morning, Hedonic Eating, A Beautiful Question
, and
Genomic Messages
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant
| Jul 1, 2015
| 3 min read
Stoned, Anxious, The Deeper Genome
, and
Testosterone
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant
| Jun 1, 2015
| 3 min read
How to Clone a Mammoth, The Upright Thinkers, The Thirteenth Step
, and
Humankind
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant
| May 1, 2015
| 3 min read
The Genealogy of a Gene, On the Move, The Chimp and the River,
and
Domesticated
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant
| Apr 1, 2015
| 3 min read
Junk DNA, Cuckoo, Sapiens
, and
Cool
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant
| Mar 1, 2015
| 3 min read
Evolving Ourselves, The Man Who Touched His Own Heart, Bats
, and
The Invaders
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant
| Feb 1, 2015
| 3 min read
Touch, The Altruistic Brain, Is Shame Necessary?
, and
Future Arctic
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant
| Jan 1, 2015
| 3 min read
Does Altruism Exist?, Ancestors in Our Genome, Fred Sanger—Double Nobel Laureate,
and
Stiffs, Skulls & Skeletons
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant
| Dec 1, 2014
| 3 min read
Your Atomic Self, Eureka!, A Talent for Friendship,
and
Undeniable
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant
| Nov 1, 2014
| 3 min read
Leonardo's Brain, The Future of the Brain, Dodging Extinction,
and
Arrival of the Fittest
