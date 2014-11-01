ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Capsule Reviews

Capsule Reviews

Hot Off the Presses
Bob Grant | Aug 1, 2016 | 3 min read
Idiot Brain, Wild Sex, Why Diets Make Us Fat, and The Ethics of Invention
Hot Off the Presses
Bob Grant | Jul 1, 2016 | 3 min read
The Scientist reviews Serendipity, Complexity, The Human Superorgasism, and Love and Ruin
Hot Off the Presses
Bob Grant | Jun 1, 2016 | 3 min read
Beyond Biocentrism, The Sting of the Wild, The Birth of Anthropocene, and Ordinarily Well
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant | May 1, 2016 | 4 min read
Sorting the Beef from the Bull, Cheats and Deceits, A Sea of Glass, and Following the Wild Bees
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant | Apr 1, 2016 | 3 min read
Lab Girl, The Most Perfect Thing, Half-Earth, and Cosmosapiens
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant | Mar 1, 2016 | 3 min read
Herding Hemingway's Cats, Hair: A Human History, Restless Creatures, and The Mind Club
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant | Feb 1, 2016 | 3 min read
What Should a Clever Moose Eat?, The Illusion of God's Presence, GMO Sapiens, and Why We Snap
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant | Dec 1, 2015 | 3 min read
Welcome to the Microbiome, The Paradox of Evolution, Newton's Apple, and Dawn of the Neuron.
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant | Nov 1, 2015 | 3 min read
The Psychology of Overeating, The Hidden Half of Nature, The Death of Cancer, and The Secret of Our Success
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant | Sep 1, 2015 | 3 min read
Brain Storms, Orphan, Maize for the Gods, and Paranoid.
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant | Aug 1, 2015 | 3 min read
Gods of the Morning, Hedonic Eating, A Beautiful Question, and Genomic Messages
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant | Jul 1, 2015 | 3 min read
Stoned, Anxious, The Deeper Genome, and Testosterone
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant | Jun 1, 2015 | 3 min read
How to Clone a Mammoth, The Upright Thinkers, The Thirteenth Step, and Humankind
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant | May 1, 2015 | 3 min read
The Genealogy of a Gene, On the Move, The Chimp and the River, and Domesticated
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant | Apr 1, 2015 | 3 min read
Junk DNA, Cuckoo, Sapiens, and Cool
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant | Mar 1, 2015 | 3 min read
Evolving Ourselves, The Man Who Touched His Own Heart, Bats, and The Invaders
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant | Feb 1, 2015 | 3 min read
Touch, The Altruistic Brain, Is Shame Necessary?, and Future Arctic
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant | Jan 1, 2015 | 3 min read
Does Altruism Exist?, Ancestors in Our Genome, Fred Sanger—Double Nobel Laureate, and Stiffs, Skulls & Skeletons
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant | Dec 1, 2014 | 3 min read
Your Atomic Self, Eureka!, A Talent for Friendship, and Undeniable
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant | Nov 1, 2014 | 3 min read
Leonardo's Brain, The Future of the Brain, Dodging Extinction, and Arrival of the Fittest
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT