Test tubes with a range of colored solutions
Product

CAR Detection Reagents for every CAR Design

Choose from antigen-based, idiotype, and universal linker CAR detection reagents for accurate CAR cell characterization by flow cytometry 

Brought to you byMiltenyi Biotec


Miltenyi

Whether developing a novel construct, optimizing manufacturing workflows, or monitoring engineered cells, selecting the right chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) detection strategy is essential for generating reliable and reproducible data for your cell therapy workflow. 

The CAR detection reagent (CAR DR) portfolio from Miltenyi Biotec offers multiple detection strategies and a broad selection of fluorochrome conjugates to fit your multicolor flow cytometry panel. Built with REAfinityTM Recombinant technology, these reagents deliver high specificity, minimal background staining, and consistent performance across your experiments.

Find the Right CAR Detection Strategy:

  • Antigen-based CAR DRs detect CARs through their natural antigens.
  • CAR idiotype antibodies recognize the unique antibody-derived sequence of specific CAR constructs.
  • CAR linker antibodies target the conserved linker regions commonly found in CAR constructs. 

With more than 35 years of demonstrated expertise in cell and gene therapy. Miltenyi Biotec is a trusted partner from discovery through clinical manufacturing. Explore our translational workflow to learn how we can support every stage of your cell therapy journey. 

Product Specifications:

Specification
Value
Antigen-based targets
CD19, BCMA, MSLN, CD22, CD123, CD33, FolR1, B7-H3, HER2
Available Conjugates
Biotin, FITC, PE, APC, Vio Bright 515
CAR Idiotype targets
CD19, GD2
Available Conjugates
Pure (unconjugated), Biotin, PE, APC, Vio Bright 515
CAR linker targets
Whitlow/218 linker, G4S linker
Available Conjugates
Pure (unconjugated), Biotin, PE, APC, Vio Bright 515

Sponsored by

  • Miltenyi

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