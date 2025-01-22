the-scientist Logo
Health & Medicine

Photo of a robotic arm handling tubes.
| 10 min read
To tackle a backlog in toxicity testing, US federal scientists are modernizing programs with high-throughput assays and AI. 
An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.
| 1 min read
3D illustration of a blue cancer cell secreting tiny blue exosomes. On the right and left, two purple immune cells flank the cancer cell.
| 4 min read
Cytosurge Announces Strategic Leadership Transition

Tktk

Phage Proteins Help Improve Drug Delivery

Abstract blue nautilus shell displaying a characteristic fractal shape

Attacking Cancer Targets with Radiotherapeutics

Bio-Rad Extends Range of Foresight Pro Prepacked Chromatography Columns for Biotherapeutic Production

Advances in Cancer Therapies and Diagnostics

An illustration of an orange tau fibril in front of a blue background.

Uncovering the Unexpected: Developing a Novel Anti-Tau Therapy

Gram-negative, rod-shaped bacteria expressing pili.

Building Bacterial Drug Factories

A man holds his knee and grimaces in pain while sitting in front of a bridge.

A Nanoparticle Approach to Treat Torn Tendons

Graphic depicting a tumor being targeted by a drug

Great Anticancer Potential Comes in a Small Package 

A conceptual illustration of scientists evaluating potential kinase inhibitors.

Leveraging Recombinant Kinases for Drug Discovery Research

Newborn heel prick test for genetic screening

Transforming Molecular Workflows for Newborn Screening 

3D conceptual image of antibodies on a blue background.

Improving the Efficiency and Reliability of Fully Human Antibody Drug Development

Brightfield microscopy image of Aspergillus fumigatus.

The Silent Pandemic of Antifungal Resistance

2024 Top 10 Innovations logo with a cartoon of a head with a super-imposed light blub

2024 Top 10 Innovations

New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

Evotec SE announces first projects for LAB eN² drug discovery accelerator with Novo Nordisk

Wastewater surveillance conceptual visualization of a water droplet containing different microorganism

Elevating Wastewater Epidemiology with Microfluidics

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Accelerates Drug Discovery with Launch of Cydem VT Automated Clone Screening System

Scientist at lab bench holding a pipette with a microscope and glassware in the foreground.

Improving Drug Analysis with Supercritical Fluid Chromatography

A photo of a 96-well microplate showcasing serial dilutions of purple dye solution.

Achieving Consistency in Serial Dilutions

Image of a pregnant woman holding her belly with blurred plastic bottles in the background.

A Common Plastic Additive Harms DNA and Chromosomes

Magical fairytale forest. Coniferous forest covered of green moss. Mystic atmosphere.

Why Does Geosmin Smell?

A histological cross-section of human skin, with a brown epidermis and pink dermis containing several, short, navy blue, wavy structures.&nbsp;

Sole Fibroblasts Injected into Thighs Help Develop a Thicker Skin

Image of people clinking glasses with various alcoholic beverages at a table.

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Innovative CRISPR Applications

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

TS Digest January 2025
January 2025, Issue 1

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Genetics and tolerance shake up how alcohol affects each person, creating a unique cocktail of experiences.

View this Issue

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

Learn How 3D Cell Cultures Advance Tissue Regeneration

Organoids as a Tool for Tissue Regeneration Research 

Sapient Partners with Alamar Biosciences to Extend Targeted Proteomics Services Using NULISA™ Assays for Cytokines, Chemokines, and Inflammatory Mediators

Bio-Rad Extends Range of Vericheck ddPCR Empty-Full Capsid Kits to Optimize AAV Vector Characterization

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

Conceptual 3D image of DNA on a blue background.

Understanding the Nuts and Bolts of qPCR Assay Controls 

