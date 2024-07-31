The immune response and tumor microenvironment are integral to cancer development, progression, and metastasis. Therefore, it may be possible to characterize cancer based on the properties of a person’s immune system and its tumor response.
Download this ebook from The Scientist’s Creative Services Team to learn about
- HLA gene diversity and cancer risk
- Immune detection and evasion in colon cancer
- Different types of T cells and their roles in cancer immune tolerance
- The effect of stress on immune cell recruitment and metastasis