The immune response and tumor microenvironment are integral to cancer development, progression, and metastasis. Therefore, it may be possible to characterize cancer based on the properties of a person’s immune system and its tumor response.

Download this ebook from The Scientist’s Creative Services Team to learn about

HLA gene diversity and cancer risk

Immune detection and evasion in colon cancer

Different types of T cells and their roles in cancer immune tolerance

The effect of stress on immune cell recruitment and metastasis