Characterizing Gene Therapy Vectors With Analytical Ultracentrifugation

This webinar, brought to you by Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Tuesday, September 8, 2026

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET

Analytical ultracentrifugation (AUC) has become an important technique for characterizing viral vectors used in gene therapy. Once primarily used to complement chromatography-based methods, AUC is increasingly recognized as a robust analytical approach for assessing vector size distribution and supporting quality evaluation throughout therapeutic development. Recent advances have expanded its applications while strengthening its role alongside other orthogonal analytical technologies.

In this webinar, brought to you by Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, Susumu Uchiyama, professor at The University of Osaka, will discuss recent applications of AUC for viral vector characterization and compare its performance with complementary analytical approaches, including charge detection mass spectrometry (CDMS), mass photometry, and chromatography. The session will examine experimental datasets, highlight the strengths and limitations of each technique, and discuss how these methods can support analytical characterization for gene therapy research.

Topics to be covered

Recent applications of analytical ultracentrifugation for viral vector characterization

Comparing AUC with charge detection mass spectrometry, mass photometry, and chromatography

Biophysical characterization of adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors

Analytical approaches supporting gene therapy development

Selecting complementary methods for vector characterization