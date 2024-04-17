Liver inflammation associated with chronic liver disease (CLD) can lead to hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Scientists can better understand the disease’s progression to the cancerous stage by analyzing hepatocytes’ genetics and epigenetics through circulating tumor biomarkers. By revealing the relationship between genetic variants, DNA methylation changes, and cancer progression, the comprehensive genomic profiles obtained from multimodal sequencing of liquid biopsy samples may lead to early detection of HCC.

Download this application note from biomodal to learn how researchers used the duet multiomics solution evoC to obtain genetic sequence and methylation data at single base resolution from clinical CLD and HCC samples and healthy controls.