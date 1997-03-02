Clarification

ADVERTISEMENT
The Scientist Staff | Jun 6, 1999 | 1 min read
In the article entitled "Tyr'd and True" in The Scientist, 13[10]:18, May 10, 1999, the figure legend "Using mAb PY20 to immunoprecipitate Tyr-phosphorylated paxillin from carbachol-treated cells" should contain the following acknowledgement to the original source of publication: "Figure adapted from B.E. Slack, PNAS 95:7281-7286, 1998. Copyright (1998) National Academy of Sciences, U.S.A."
The Scientist Staff | May 9, 1999 | 1 min read
In the article "Gene analyses--sunny side up! Chemiluminescent detection systems for reporter gene assays" (D. Wilkinson, The Scientist, 13[7]:18-20, March 29,1999), the explanation for how CoA transforms light production by firefly luciferase from a flash to a continuous glow-type pattern is incorrect. CoA is thought to work by binding to firefly luciferase and causing stimulatory conformational changes that speed up the enzyme's ability to release the product oxyluciferin.1 S.R. Ford, L.M.
The Scientist Staff | Mar 14, 1999 | 1 min read
In the article "The whole EST catalog: computational analysis of complexity in gene expression arrays" (B. Klevecz, The Scientist, 13[2] 22-4, Jan. 18, 1999), the definition of functional genomics quoted on page 22 was incorrectly attributed. The correct attribution is: P. Hieter, M. Boguski, "Functional genomics: it's all how you read it," Science, 278:601-2, 1997. In the article "Automated laboratories: liquid handlers have the starring role in high-throughput robotics" (M.D. Brush, The Scie
The Scientist Staff | Jan 3, 1999 | 1 min read
In the article "Universities Tailor Managment Degrees to Science" (B. Johnson The Scientist, 12[22]:16-7, Nov. 9, 1998), the incorrect Web address was given for the University of Pennsylvania section. The correct information is School of Engineering and Applied Science, University of Pennsylvania, www.seas.upenn.edu/profprog. Also, in the bottom caption on page 17, one student's name is misspelled. The correct spelling is Brian Schenk. In the article "Physicists Take on Challenge of Showing H
The Scientist Staff | Aug 16, 1998 | 1 min read
A story last month (B. Goodman, "Cornell Professor-Student Dispute Draws Attention to Broader Issues," The Scientist, 12[15]:1, July 20, 1998) contained incorrect information about a judgment won last year by Michigan researcher Carolyn Phinney. The case was not based on the grounds of false claims. Rather, Phinney won her case on the grounds of fraud and retaliation in violation of the state's Whistleblower Protection Act.
The Scientist Staff | Jul 19, 1998 | 1 min read
For a recent Hot Paper on leptin ( The Scientist, 12[5]:14, July 6,1998), investigators Michael Rosenbaum and Rudolph L. Leibel , both of Columbia University, wish to acknowledge the contributions to the research by Jules Hirsch and Florence Chu of Rockefeller University, Steven B. Heymsfield and Dympna Gallagher of the New York Obesity Research Center at St.Luke's/Roosevelt Hospital Medical Center, and Margery Nicolson of Amgen Inc. in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
The Scientist Staff | Jul 5, 1998 | 1 min read
Volume 12, No. 14The Scientist July 6, 1998 CLARIFICATION Date: July 6, 1998 The research on the gas additive MTBE by Glenda J. Moser (G.J. Moser et al., Toxicological Sciences, 41:77-87, 1998) mentioned in a story on investigations in the field (S.P. Hoffert, The Scientist, 12[13]:7, June 22, 1998) was done exclusively at the Chemical Industry Institute of Toxicology in Research Triangle Park, N.C.
The Scientist Staff | Jun 7, 1998 | 1 min read
In the article "Bioweapons Research Proliferates" (R. Lewis, The Scientist, 12[9]:1, April 27, 1998), Zachary Selden offered a hypothetical example of ordering Ebola virus from the American Type Culture Collection. Nancy Wysocki, a representative of ATCC, informed The Scientist after the article was published that the facility does not provide Ebola virus, or any other level 4 pathogen. In preparing the article, The Scientist contacted ATCC several times, with no response. "It has been ATCC's
The Scientist Staff | Apr 26, 1998 | 1 min read
In the article "Programs Prepare Scientists For Business World" (P. Gwynne, The Scientist , 12[7]:4, March 30, 1998), incorrect information was given in a list of advisory council members for the Keck Graduate Institute. William Rutter and William Link should not have been included on the list. Instead, Larry Gold, founder and CEO of NeXstar Pharmaceuticals Inc. of Boulder, Colo., and Kwang-I Yu, president and CEO of bioinformatics firm Paracel Corp. of Pasadena, Calif., should have been listed
The Scientist Staff | Mar 29, 1998 | 1 min read
Volume 12, #7The Scientist March 30, 1998 CLARIFICATION Date: March 30, 1998 In the article "DNA Vaccines Generate Excitement As Human Trials Begin" (R. Finn, The Scientist, 12[6]:9, March 16, 1998), an incorrect URL was given for the American Academy of Microbiology's colloquium report, "The Scientific Future of DNA for Immunizations." The correct URL is http://www.asmusa.org/acasrc/aca1.htm.
The Scientist Staff | Jan 18, 1998 | 1 min read
A Notebook item entitled "Royal Tribute To Science" (The Scientist, Jan. 5, 1998, page 31) contained incorrect information about the drugs cerulenin and ivermectin. Cerulenin is an antibiotic, while ivermectin is an antiparasitic. Ivermectin is widely used in treating onchocerciasis (river blindness).
The Scientist Staff | Jan 4, 1998 | 1 min read
CLARIFICATION Author: Date: January 5, 1998 A photo caption accompanying a Notebook item headlined "Genetic Down Syndrome Test" (The Scientist, Nov. 24 1997, page 31) contained incorrect information. The left photo shows a single pink signal, indicating one copy of chromosome Y, which is considered normal. A double copy of that chromosome would indicate Jacob syndrome, not Down syndrome, as the caption indicated. Down syndrome is characterized by three (trisomy 21) copies of ch
The Scientist Staff | Oct 26, 1997 | 1 min read
Two incorrect citations were given in the Notebook section of the Sept. 29, 1997, issue of The Scientist (page 34). In the story headlined "Nuclear Mass," the correct citation to the study by H. Paulson et al. is Neuron, 19:333-44, 1997. In the story headlined "Presinilin Problems," the correct citation to the study by J. Li et al. is Cell, 90:917-27, 1997. In the article "Political Controversy Puts Ag Biotech In Spotlight" (J. Kling, The Scientist, Sept. 29, 1997, page 1), an incorrect stateme
The Scientist Staff | Aug 17, 1997 | 1 min read
A photograph accompanying the article "Flow Cytometry: It's Not Just For Immunologists Anymore" (J. Kling, The Scientist, June 23, 1997, page 14) was incorrectly labeled as the EPICS XL-MCL from Miami-based Coulter Corp. The EPICS XL-MCL unit is shown above.
The Scientist Staff | Jul 6, 1997 | 1 min read
In the article "Bioethics Literature Grows As Academic Interest Expounds" (K.Y. Kreeger, The Scientist, May 26, 1997, page 1), Robert Hauptman was incorrectly identified. He is a professor of learning resources at St. Cloud University in Minnesota. E-mail: hauptman@stcloud.msus.edu. In the listing of "NAS's New Foreign Associates" (The Scientist, June 9, 1997, page 4), Johann Deisenhofer's affiliation was noted incorrectly. He is Regental Professor and professor of biochemistry at the Universit
The Scientist Staff | Jun 8, 1997 | 1 min read
In the article, "Collaborative Efforts Under Way To Combat Malaria" (A. Mack The Scientist, May 12, 1997, page 1), Lee Hall, host immunity program officer in the Microbiology and Infectious Disease division of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was incorrectly identified in a photo caption as Michael Gottlieb.
The Scientist Staff | May 11, 1997 | 1 min read
In the article "Scientists Debate RNA's Role At Beginning Of Life On Earth" (R. Lewis, The Scientist, March 31, 1997) on page 14, the following comments should have been attributed to Laura Landweber, an assistant professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at Princeton University: "The ability to isolate new ribozymes from random sequences has fueled a new excitement about the possibility of uncovering early pathways of RNA evolution. Ultimately, this will make the world of possible primordi
The Scientist Staff | Apr 27, 1997 | 1 min read
In the article "Scientists Debate RNA's Role At Beginning Of Life On Earth" (R. Lewis, The Scientist, March 31, 1997, page 11), an incorrect affiliation was given for Carl Woese. He is at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. In the Hot Paper feature in the Feb. 17, 1997, issue of The Scientist (page 16), Chris Schindler, an assistant professor of medicine and physiology at Columbia University, should have been noted as a senior author of M. Azam et al., EMBO Journal, 14:1402-11, 1995.
The Scientist Staff | Mar 16, 1997 | 1 min read
The third sentence in the last paragraph of the article "Our Radiation Protection Policy Is A Hazard To Public Health" (T. Rockwell, The Scientist, March 3, 1997, page 9) should have read: "There is no legitimacy in predicting deaths at radiation levels far below where any actual health effects are observed." A photo of Theodore Rockwell accompanying the article should have been credited to photographer G.F. Stork. [corrected in Web version stored here]
The Scientist Staff | Mar 2, 1997 | 1 min read
In the letter to the editor by D. Gurwitz in the Jan. 20, 1997, issue of The Scientist (page 13), the correct reference for R. Paddenberg et al. is European Journal of Cell Biology, 71:105-19, 1996. [corrected in the Web version] A photo from the film 2001: A Space Odyssey that appeared on page 3 of the Feb. 17, 1997, issue of The Scientist should have been credited to Turner Enterainment.
