Clarification

The Scientist Staff | Apr 27, 1997 | 1 min read
In the article "Scientists Debate RNA's Role At Beginning Of Life On Earth" (R. Lewis, The Scientist, March 31, 1997, page 11), an incorrect affiliation was given for Carl Woese. He is at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. In the Hot Paper feature in the Feb. 17, 1997, issue of The Scientist (page 16), Chris Schindler, an assistant professor of medicine and physiology at Columbia University, should have been noted as a senior author of M. Azam et al., EMBO Journal, 14:1402-11, 1995.